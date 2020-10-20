1 MTL to SVC - Convert Maltese Liri to Salvadoran Colones

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

22.04623 Salvadoran Colones

1 SVC = 0.0453592 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Salvadoran Colon conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 02:37 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Salvadoran Colon

mtl
MTL
svc
SVC
1 MTL22.0462 SVC
5 MTL110.231 SVC
10 MTL220.462 SVC
25 MTL551.156 SVC
50 MTL1,102.31 SVC
100 MTL2,204.62 SVC
500 MTL11,023.1 SVC
1,000 MTL22,046.2 SVC
5,000 MTL110,231 SVC
10,000 MTL220,462 SVC

Convert Salvadoran Colon to Maltese Lira

svc
SVC
mtl
MTL
1 SVC0.0453592 MTL
5 SVC0.226796 MTL
10 SVC0.453592 MTL
25 SVC1.13398 MTL
50 SVC2.26796 MTL
100 SVC4.53592 MTL
500 SVC22.6796 MTL
1,000 SVC45.3592 MTL
5,000 SVC226.796 MTL
10,000 SVC453.592 MTL

MTL to SVC Chart

1 MTL = 0 SVC

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Salvadoran Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
9.53019.5436
Low
9.34529.2932
Average
9.40869.4196
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

More Salvadoran Colon info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings