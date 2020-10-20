1 MTL to SOS - Convert Maltese Liri to Somali Shillings

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1,436.9045 Somali Shillings

1 SOS = 0.000695940 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Somali Shilling conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:24 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Somali Shilling

mtl
MTL
sos
SOS
1 MTL1,436.9 SOS
5 MTL7,184.52 SOS
10 MTL14,369 SOS
25 MTL35,922.6 SOS
50 MTL71,845.2 SOS
100 MTL143,690 SOS
500 MTL718,452 SOS
1,000 MTL1,436,900 SOS
5,000 MTL7,184,520 SOS
10,000 MTL14,369,000 SOS

Convert Somali Shilling to Maltese Lira

sos
SOS
mtl
MTL
1 SOS0.00069594 MTL
5 SOS0.0034797 MTL
10 SOS0.0069594 MTL
25 SOS0.0173985 MTL
50 SOS0.034797 MTL
100 SOS0.069594 MTL
500 SOS0.34797 MTL
1,000 SOS0.69594 MTL
5,000 SOS3.4797 MTL
10,000 SOS6.9594 MTL

MTL to SOS Chart

1 MTL = 0 SOS

1 Maltese Lira to Somali Shilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
621.15622.01
Low
608.82604.25
Average
613.62614.29
Volatility
0.37%0.42%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

sos

SOS - Somali Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Somali Shilling exchange rate is the SOS to USD rate. The currency code for Somali Shillings is SOS. The currency symbol is S.

More Somali Shilling info

