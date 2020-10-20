1 MTL to SGD - Convert Maltese Liri to Singapore Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

3.4036215 Singapore Dollars

1 SGD = 0.293805 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Singapore Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:33 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Singapore Dollar

mtl
MTL
sgd
SGD
1 MTL3.40362 SGD
5 MTL17.0181 SGD
10 MTL34.0362 SGD
25 MTL85.0905 SGD
50 MTL170.181 SGD
100 MTL340.362 SGD
500 MTL1,701.81 SGD
1,000 MTL3,403.62 SGD
5,000 MTL17,018.1 SGD
10,000 MTL34,036.2 SGD

Convert Singapore Dollar to Maltese Lira

sgd
SGD
mtl
MTL
1 SGD0.293805 MTL
5 SGD1.46902 MTL
10 SGD2.93805 MTL
25 SGD7.34512 MTL
50 SGD14.6902 MTL
100 SGD29.3805 MTL
500 SGD146.902 MTL
1,000 SGD293.805 MTL
5,000 SGD1,469.02 MTL
10,000 SGD2,938.05 MTL

MTL to SGD Chart

1 MTL = 0 SGD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Singapore Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.46571.4682
Low
1.44861.4483
Average
1.45501.4573
Volatility
0.16%0.15%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

sgd

SGD - Singapore Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.

More Singapore Dollar info

, ratings