1 MTL to SEK - Convert Maltese Liri to Swedish Kronor

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

26.451494 Swedish Kronor

1 SEK = 0.0378050 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Swedish Krona conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:33 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Swedish Krona

mtl
MTL
sek
SEK
1 MTL26.4515 SEK
5 MTL132.257 SEK
10 MTL264.515 SEK
25 MTL661.287 SEK
50 MTL1,322.57 SEK
100 MTL2,645.15 SEK
500 MTL13,225.7 SEK
1,000 MTL26,451.5 SEK
5,000 MTL132,257 SEK
10,000 MTL264,515 SEK

Convert Swedish Krona to Maltese Lira

sek
SEK
mtl
MTL
1 SEK0.037805 MTL
5 SEK0.189025 MTL
10 SEK0.37805 MTL
25 SEK0.945126 MTL
50 SEK1.89025 MTL
100 SEK3.7805 MTL
500 SEK18.9025 MTL
1,000 SEK37.805 MTL
5,000 SEK189.025 MTL
10,000 SEK378.05 MTL

MTL to SEK Chart

1 MTL = 0 SEK

1 Maltese Lira to Swedish Krona stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
11.43011.754
Low
11.21211.212
Average
11.30511.504
Volatility
0.39%0.34%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

sek

SEK - Swedish Krona

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Swedish Krona info

