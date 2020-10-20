1 MTL to SCR - Convert Maltese Liri to Seychellois Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

35.078105 Seychellois Rupees

1 SCR = 0.0285078 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Seychellois Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:24 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Seychellois Rupee

mtl
MTL
scr
SCR
1 MTL35.0781 SCR
5 MTL175.391 SCR
10 MTL350.781 SCR
25 MTL876.953 SCR
50 MTL1,753.91 SCR
100 MTL3,507.81 SCR
500 MTL17,539.1 SCR
1,000 MTL35,078.1 SCR
5,000 MTL175,391 SCR
10,000 MTL350,781 SCR

Convert Seychellois Rupee to Maltese Lira

scr
SCR
mtl
MTL
1 SCR0.0285078 MTL
5 SCR0.142539 MTL
10 SCR0.285078 MTL
25 SCR0.712695 MTL
50 SCR1.42539 MTL
100 SCR2.85078 MTL
500 SCR14.2539 MTL
1,000 SCR28.5078 MTL
5,000 SCR142.539 MTL
10,000 SCR285.078 MTL

MTL to SCR Chart

1 MTL = 0 SCR

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Seychellois Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
15.94516.034
Low
14.57814.268
Average
15.06014.940
Volatility
3.31%3.70%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

scr

SCR - Seychellois Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Seychellois Rupee exchange rate is the SCR to USD rate. The currency code for Seychellois Rupees is SCR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Seychellois Rupee info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings