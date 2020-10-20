1.00 Maltese Lira =
9.4538788 Saudi Arabian Riyals
1 SAR = 0.105777 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
SAR
|1 MTL
|9.45388 SAR
|5 MTL
|47.2694 SAR
|10 MTL
|94.5388 SAR
|25 MTL
|236.347 SAR
|50 MTL
|472.694 SAR
|100 MTL
|945.388 SAR
|500 MTL
|4,726.94 SAR
|1,000 MTL
|9,453.88 SAR
|5,000 MTL
|47,269.4 SAR
|10,000 MTL
|94,538.8 SAR
1 MTL = 0 SAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.0843
|4.0901
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.0051
|3.9828
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|4.0323
|4.0370
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Saudi Arabian Riyal info
