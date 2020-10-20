1 MTL to SAR - Convert Maltese Liri to Saudi Arabian Riyals

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

9.4538788 Saudi Arabian Riyals

1 SAR = 0.105777 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Saudi Arabian Riyal conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:45 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Saudi Arabian Riyal

mtl
MTL
sar
SAR
1 MTL9.45388 SAR
5 MTL47.2694 SAR
10 MTL94.5388 SAR
25 MTL236.347 SAR
50 MTL472.694 SAR
100 MTL945.388 SAR
500 MTL4,726.94 SAR
1,000 MTL9,453.88 SAR
5,000 MTL47,269.4 SAR
10,000 MTL94,538.8 SAR

Convert Saudi Arabian Riyal to Maltese Lira

sar
SAR
mtl
MTL
1 SAR0.105777 MTL
5 SAR0.528883 MTL
10 SAR1.05777 MTL
25 SAR2.64442 MTL
50 SAR5.28883 MTL
100 SAR10.5777 MTL
500 SAR52.8883 MTL
1,000 SAR105.777 MTL
5,000 SAR528.883 MTL
10,000 SAR1,057.77 MTL

1 Maltese Lira to Saudi Arabian Riyal stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.08434.0901
Low
4.00513.9828
Average
4.03234.0370
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

sar

SAR - Saudi Arabian Riyal

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Saudi Arabian Riyal info

