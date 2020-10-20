1 MTL to RUB - Convert Maltese Liri to Russian Rubles

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

225.50772 Russian Rubles

1 RUB = 0.00443444 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Russian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:33 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Russian Ruble

mtl
MTL
rub
RUB
1 MTL225.508 RUB
5 MTL1,127.54 RUB
10 MTL2,255.08 RUB
25 MTL5,637.69 RUB
50 MTL11,275.4 RUB
100 MTL22,550.8 RUB
500 MTL112,754 RUB
1,000 MTL225,508 RUB
5,000 MTL1,127,540 RUB
10,000 MTL2,255,080 RUB

Convert Russian Ruble to Maltese Lira

rub
RUB
mtl
MTL
1 RUB0.00443444 MTL
5 RUB0.0221722 MTL
10 RUB0.0443444 MTL
25 RUB0.110861 MTL
50 RUB0.221722 MTL
100 RUB0.443444 MTL
500 RUB2.21722 MTL
1,000 RUB4.43444 MTL
5,000 RUB22.1722 MTL
10,000 RUB44.3444 MTL

MTL to RUB Chart

1 MTL = 0 RUB

1 Maltese Lira to Russian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
98.757100.34
Low
91.82091.820
Average
95.87497.613
Volatility
1.27%1.01%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

rub

RUB - Russian Ruble

