1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

272.63037 Serbian Dinars

1 RSD = 0.00366797 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Serbian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:45 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Serbian Dinar

mtl
MTL
rsd
RSD
1 MTL272.63 RSD
5 MTL1,363.15 RSD
10 MTL2,726.3 RSD
25 MTL6,815.76 RSD
50 MTL13,631.5 RSD
100 MTL27,263 RSD
500 MTL136,315 RSD
1,000 MTL272,630 RSD
5,000 MTL1,363,150 RSD
10,000 MTL2,726,300 RSD

Convert Serbian Dinar to Maltese Lira

rsd
RSD
mtl
MTL
1 RSD0.00366797 MTL
5 RSD0.0183398 MTL
10 RSD0.0366797 MTL
25 RSD0.0916992 MTL
50 RSD0.183398 MTL
100 RSD0.366797 MTL
500 RSD1.83398 MTL
1,000 RSD3.66797 MTL
5,000 RSD18.3398 MTL
10,000 RSD36.6797 MTL

MTL to RSD Chart

1 MTL = 0 RSD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Serbian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
117.30117.42
Low
116.73116.73
Average
117.06117.12
Volatility
0.10%0.09%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

rsd

RSD - Serbian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Serbian Dinar exchange rate is the RSD to USD rate. The currency code for Serbian Dinars is RSD. The currency symbol is Дин..

More Serbian Dinar info

