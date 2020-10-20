1.00 Maltese Lira =
9.1765446 Qatari Rials
1 QAR = 0.108973 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
QAR
|1 MTL
|9.17654 QAR
|5 MTL
|45.8827 QAR
|10 MTL
|91.7654 QAR
|25 MTL
|229.414 QAR
|50 MTL
|458.827 QAR
|100 MTL
|917.654 QAR
|500 MTL
|4,588.27 QAR
|1,000 MTL
|9,176.54 QAR
|5,000 MTL
|45,882.7 QAR
|10,000 MTL
|91,765.4 QAR
1 MTL = 0 QAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.9645
|3.9701
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.8876
|3.8660
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|3.9140
|3.9186
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.30%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Qatari Riyal exchange rate is the QAR to USD rate. The currency code for Qatari Rials is QAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Qatari Riyal info
