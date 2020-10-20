1 MTL to PEN - Convert Maltese Liri to Peruvian Soles

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

9.5641761 Peruvian Soles

1 PEN = 0.104557 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Peruvian Sol conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:44 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Peruvian Sol

mtl
MTL
pen
PEN
1 MTL9.56418 PEN
5 MTL47.8209 PEN
10 MTL95.6418 PEN
25 MTL239.104 PEN
50 MTL478.209 PEN
100 MTL956.418 PEN
500 MTL4,782.09 PEN
1,000 MTL9,564.18 PEN
5,000 MTL47,820.9 PEN
10,000 MTL95,641.8 PEN

Convert Peruvian Sol to Maltese Lira

pen
PEN
mtl
MTL
1 PEN0.104557 MTL
5 PEN0.522784 MTL
10 PEN1.04557 MTL
25 PEN2.61392 MTL
50 PEN5.22784 MTL
100 PEN10.4557 MTL
500 PEN52.2784 MTL
1,000 PEN104.557 MTL
5,000 PEN522.784 MTL
10,000 PEN1,045.57 MTL

MTL to PEN Chart

1 MTL = 0 PEN

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Peruvian Sol stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4.12614.1261
Low
4.03443.9279
Average
4.07774.0363
Volatility
0.57%0.53%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

pen

PEN - Peruvian Sol

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peruvian Sol exchange rate is the PEN to USD rate. The currency code for Peruvian Soles is PEN. The currency symbol is S/..

More Peruvian Sol info

