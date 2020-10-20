1 MTL to OMR - Convert Maltese Liri to Omani Rials

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

0.97045249 Omani Rials

1 OMR = 1.03045 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

MTL replaced by EUR
Maltese Lira to Omani Rial conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:44 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Omani Rial

mtl
MTL
omr
OMR
1 MTL0.970452 OMR
5 MTL4.85226 OMR
10 MTL9.70452 OMR
25 MTL24.2613 OMR
50 MTL48.5226 OMR
100 MTL97.0452 OMR
500 MTL485.226 OMR
1,000 MTL970.452 OMR
5,000 MTL4,852.26 OMR
10,000 MTL9,704.52 OMR

Convert Omani Rial to Maltese Lira

omr
OMR
mtl
MTL
1 OMR1.03045 MTL
5 OMR5.15224 MTL
10 OMR10.3045 MTL
25 OMR25.7612 MTL
50 OMR51.5224 MTL
100 OMR103.045 MTL
500 OMR515.224 MTL
1,000 OMR1,030.45 MTL
5,000 OMR5,152.24 MTL
10,000 OMR10,304.5 MTL

MTL to OMR Chart

1 MTL = 0 OMR

1 Maltese Lira to Omani Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.419300.41990
Low
0.411160.40884
Average
0.413950.41441
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

omr

OMR - Omani Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Omani Rial exchange rate is the OMR to USD rate. The currency code for Omani Rials is OMR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

