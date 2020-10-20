1 MTL to NIO - Convert Maltese Liri to Nicaraguan Cordobas

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

92.688139 Nicaraguan Cordobas

1 NIO = 0.0107889 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Nicaraguan Cordoba conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:43 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Nicaraguan Cordoba

mtl
MTL
nio
NIO
1 MTL92.6881 NIO
5 MTL463.441 NIO
10 MTL926.881 NIO
25 MTL2,317.2 NIO
50 MTL4,634.41 NIO
100 MTL9,268.81 NIO
500 MTL46,344.1 NIO
1,000 MTL92,688.1 NIO
5,000 MTL463,441 NIO
10,000 MTL926,881 NIO

Convert Nicaraguan Cordoba to Maltese Lira

nio
NIO
mtl
MTL
1 NIO0.0107889 MTL
5 NIO0.0539443 MTL
10 NIO0.107889 MTL
25 NIO0.269722 MTL
50 NIO0.539443 MTL
100 NIO1.07889 MTL
500 NIO5.39443 MTL
1,000 NIO10.7889 MTL
5,000 NIO53.9443 MTL
10,000 NIO107.889 MTL

MTL to NIO Chart

1 MTL = 0 NIO

1 Maltese Lira to Nicaraguan Cordoba stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
40.04540.094
Low
39.17439.047
Average
39.53439.591
Volatility
0.39%0.48%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

nio

NIO - Nicaraguan Cordoba

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Nicaraguan Cordoba exchange rate is the NIO to USD rate. The currency code for Nicaraguan Cordobas is NIO. The currency symbol is C$.

More Nicaraguan Cordoba info

