1 MTL to MYR - Convert Maltese Liri to Malaysian Ringgits

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

11.863531 Malaysian Ringgits

1 MYR = 0.0842919 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Malaysian Ringgit conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:32 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Malaysian Ringgit

mtl
MTL
myr
MYR
1 MTL11.8635 MYR
5 MTL59.3177 MYR
10 MTL118.635 MYR
25 MTL296.588 MYR
50 MTL593.177 MYR
100 MTL1,186.35 MYR
500 MTL5,931.77 MYR
1,000 MTL11,863.5 MYR
5,000 MTL59,317.7 MYR
10,000 MTL118,635 MYR

Convert Malaysian Ringgit to Maltese Lira

myr
MYR
mtl
MTL
1 MYR0.0842919 MTL
5 MYR0.42146 MTL
10 MYR0.842919 MTL
25 MYR2.1073 MTL
50 MYR4.2146 MTL
100 MYR8.42919 MTL
500 MYR42.146 MTL
1,000 MYR84.2919 MTL
5,000 MYR421.46 MTL
10,000 MYR842.919 MTL

MTL to MYR Chart

1 MTL = 0 MYR

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Malaysian Ringgit stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
5.11775.1620
Low
5.03295.0329
Average
5.06605.0909
Volatility
0.33%0.32%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

myr

MYR - Malaysian Ringgit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malaysian Ringgit exchange rate is the MYR to USD rate. The currency code for Malaysian Ringgits is MYR. The currency symbol is RM.

More Malaysian Ringgit info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings