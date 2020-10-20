1 MTL to MNT - Convert Maltese Liri to Mongolian Tugriks

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

8,563.4428 Mongolian Tugriks

1 MNT = 0.000116775 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Mongolian Tughrik conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:23 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Mongolian Tughrik

mtl
MTL
mnt
MNT
1 MTL8,563.44 MNT
5 MTL42,817.2 MNT
10 MTL85,634.4 MNT
25 MTL214,086 MNT
50 MTL428,172 MNT
100 MTL856,344 MNT
500 MTL4,281,720 MNT
1,000 MTL8,563,440 MNT
5,000 MTL42,817,200 MNT
10,000 MTL85,634,400 MNT

Convert Mongolian Tughrik to Maltese Lira

mnt
MNT
mtl
MTL
1 MNT0.000116775 MTL
5 MNT0.000583877 MTL
10 MNT0.00116775 MTL
25 MNT0.00291939 MTL
50 MNT0.00583877 MTL
100 MNT0.0116775 MTL
500 MNT0.0583877 MTL
1,000 MNT0.116775 MTL
5,000 MNT0.583877 MTL
10,000 MNT1.16775 MTL

MTL to MNT Chart

1 MTL = 0 MNT

1 Maltese Lira to Mongolian Tughrik stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3,697.73,706.9
Low
3,621.03,601.5
Average
3,651.43,652.8
Volatility
0.36%0.35%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

mnt

MNT - Mongolian Tughrik

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mongolian Tughrik exchange rate is the MNT to USD rate. The currency code for Mongolian Tugriks is MNT. The currency symbol is ₮.

More Mongolian Tughrik info

