1 MTL to LVL - Convert Maltese Liri to Latvian Lati

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1.6370836 Latvian Lati

1 LVL = 0.610842 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

LVL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Latvian Lat conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:42 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Latvian Lat

mtl
MTL
lvl
LVL
1 MTL1.63708 LVL
5 MTL8.18542 LVL
10 MTL16.3708 LVL
25 MTL40.9271 LVL
50 MTL81.8542 LVL
100 MTL163.708 LVL
500 MTL818.542 LVL
1,000 MTL1,637.08 LVL
5,000 MTL8,185.42 LVL
10,000 MTL16,370.8 LVL

Convert Latvian Lat to Maltese Lira

lvl
LVL
mtl
MTL
1 LVL0.610842 MTL
5 LVL3.05421 MTL
10 LVL6.10842 MTL
25 LVL15.2711 MTL
50 LVL30.5421 MTL
100 LVL61.0842 MTL
500 LVL305.421 MTL
1,000 LVL610.842 MTL
5,000 LVL3,054.21 MTL
10,000 LVL6,108.42 MTL

MTL to LVL Chart

1 MTL = 0 LVL

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Latvian Lat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

lvl

LVL - Latvian Lat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Latvian Lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvian Lati is LVL. The currency symbol is Ls.

More Latvian Lat info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings