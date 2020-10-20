1.00 Maltese Lira =
8.634587421321218 Terra
1 LUNA = 0.115813 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
Xe Currency Converter
MTL
LUNA
|1 MTL
|8.63459 LUNA
|5 MTL
|43.1729 LUNA
|10 MTL
|86.3459 LUNA
|25 MTL
|215.865 LUNA
|50 MTL
|431.729 LUNA
|100 MTL
|863.459 LUNA
|500 MTL
|4,317.29 LUNA
|1,000 MTL
|8,634.59 LUNA
|5,000 MTL
|43,172.9 LUNA
|10,000 MTL
|86,345.9 LUNA
LUNA
MTL
|1 LUNA
|0.115813 MTL
|5 LUNA
|0.579066 MTL
|10 LUNA
|1.15813 MTL
|25 LUNA
|2.89533 MTL
|50 LUNA
|5.79066 MTL
|100 LUNA
|11.5813 MTL
|500 LUNA
|57.9066 MTL
|1,000 LUNA
|115.813 MTL
|5,000 LUNA
|579.066 MTL
|10,000 LUNA
|1,158.13 MTL
1 MTL = 0 LUNA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|4.0915
|4.0915
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.8780
|1.8780
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|3.0766
|3.0171
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|12.51%
|12.73%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Terra exchange rate is the LUNA to USD rate. The currency code for Terra is LUNA.More Terra info
