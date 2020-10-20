1 MTL to LRD - Convert Maltese Liri to Liberian Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

489.391 Liberian Dollars

1 LRD = 0.00204336 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Liberian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:23 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Liberian Dollar

mtl
MTL
lrd
LRD
1 MTL489.391 LRD
5 MTL2,446.96 LRD
10 MTL4,893.91 LRD
25 MTL12,234.8 LRD
50 MTL24,469.6 LRD
100 MTL48,939.1 LRD
500 MTL244,696 LRD
1,000 MTL489,391 LRD
5,000 MTL2,446,960 LRD
10,000 MTL4,893,910 LRD

Convert Liberian Dollar to Maltese Lira

lrd
LRD
mtl
MTL
1 LRD0.00204336 MTL
5 LRD0.0102168 MTL
10 LRD0.0204336 MTL
25 LRD0.0510839 MTL
50 LRD0.102168 MTL
100 LRD0.204336 MTL
500 LRD1.02168 MTL
1,000 LRD2.04336 MTL
5,000 LRD10.2168 MTL
10,000 LRD20.4336 MTL

MTL to LRD Chart

1 MTL = 0 LRD

1 Maltese Lira to Liberian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
211.28211.39
Low
207.03203.76
Average
208.85208.47
Volatility
0.38%0.38%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

lrd

LRD - Liberian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Liberian Dollar exchange rate is the LRD to USD rate. The currency code for Liberian Dollars is LRD. The currency symbol is $.

More Liberian Dollar info

