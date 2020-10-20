1 MTL to LKR - Convert Maltese Liri to Sri Lankan Rupees

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

765.80566 Sri Lankan Rupees

1 LKR = 0.00130581 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Sri Lankan Rupee conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:42 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Sri Lankan Rupee

mtl
MTL
lkr
LKR
1 MTL765.806 LKR
5 MTL3,829.03 LKR
10 MTL7,658.06 LKR
25 MTL19,145.1 LKR
50 MTL38,290.3 LKR
100 MTL76,580.6 LKR
500 MTL382,903 LKR
1,000 MTL765,806 LKR
5,000 MTL3,829,030 LKR
10,000 MTL7,658,060 LKR

Convert Sri Lankan Rupee to Maltese Lira

lkr
LKR
mtl
MTL
1 LKR0.00130581 MTL
5 LKR0.00652907 MTL
10 LKR0.0130581 MTL
25 LKR0.0326454 MTL
50 LKR0.0652907 MTL
100 LKR0.130581 MTL
500 LKR0.652907 MTL
1,000 LKR1.30581 MTL
5,000 LKR6.52907 MTL
10,000 LKR13.0581 MTL

MTL to LKR Chart

1 MTL = 0 LKR

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Sri Lankan Rupee stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
329.23329.25
Low
325.32316.40
Average
327.25324.10
Volatility
0.24%0.38%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

lkr

LKR - Sri Lankan Rupee

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sri Lankan Rupee exchange rate is the LKR to USD rate. The currency code for Sri Lankan Rupees is LKR. The currency symbol is ₨.

More Sri Lankan Rupee info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings