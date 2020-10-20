1 MTL to LAK - Convert Maltese Liri to Lao Kips

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

55,773.227 Lao Kips

1 LAK = 0.0000179297 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Lao Kip conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:23 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Lao Kip

mtl
MTL
lak
LAK
1 MTL55,773.2 LAK
5 MTL278,866 LAK
10 MTL557,732 LAK
25 MTL1,394,330 LAK
50 MTL2,788,660 LAK
100 MTL5,577,320 LAK
500 MTL27,886,600 LAK
1,000 MTL55,773,200 LAK
5,000 MTL278,866,000 LAK
10,000 MTL557,732,000 LAK

Convert Lao Kip to Maltese Lira

lak
LAK
mtl
MTL
1 LAK0.0000179297 MTL
5 LAK0.0000896487 MTL
10 LAK0.000179297 MTL
25 LAK0.000448244 MTL
50 LAK0.000896487 MTL
100 LAK0.00179297 MTL
500 LAK0.00896487 MTL
1,000 LAK0.0179297 MTL
5,000 LAK0.0896487 MTL
10,000 LAK0.179297 MTL

MTL to LAK Chart

1 MTL = 0 LAK

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Lao Kip stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
23,95423,954
Low
23,14522,457
Average
23,49423,170
Volatility
0.52%0.57%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

lak

LAK - Lao Kip

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Lao Kip exchange rate is the LAK to USD rate. The currency code for Lao Kips is LAK. The currency symbol is ₭.

More Lao Kip info

