1 MTL to KZT - Convert Maltese Liri to Kazakhstani Tenge

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1,197.4296 Kazakhstani Tenge

1 KZT = 0.000835122 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Kazakhstani Tenge conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:42 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Kazakhstani Tenge

mtl
MTL
kzt
KZT
1 MTL1,197.43 KZT
5 MTL5,987.15 KZT
10 MTL11,974.3 KZT
25 MTL29,935.7 KZT
50 MTL59,871.5 KZT
100 MTL119,743 KZT
500 MTL598,715 KZT
1,000 MTL1,197,430 KZT
5,000 MTL5,987,150 KZT
10,000 MTL11,974,300 KZT

Convert Kazakhstani Tenge to Maltese Lira

kzt
KZT
mtl
MTL
1 KZT0.000835122 MTL
5 KZT0.00417561 MTL
10 KZT0.00835122 MTL
25 KZT0.0208781 MTL
50 KZT0.0417561 MTL
100 KZT0.0835122 MTL
500 KZT0.417561 MTL
1,000 KZT0.835122 MTL
5,000 KZT4.17561 MTL
10,000 KZT8.35122 MTL

MTL to KZT Chart

1 MTL = 0 KZT

1 Maltese Lira to Kazakhstani Tenge stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
513.97513.97
Low
482.38471.46
Average
494.60483.94
Volatility
0.53%0.43%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

kzt

KZT - Kazakhstani Tenge

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kazakhstani Tenge exchange rate is the KZT to USD rate. The currency code for Kazakhstani Tenge is KZT. The currency symbol is ₸.

More Kazakhstani Tenge info

