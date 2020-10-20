1 MTL to KYD - Convert Maltese Liri to Caymanian Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

2.0693534 Caymanian Dollars

1 KYD = 0.483243 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Caymanian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:41 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Caymanian Dollar

mtl
MTL
kyd
KYD
1 MTL2.06935 KYD
5 MTL10.3468 KYD
10 MTL20.6935 KYD
25 MTL51.7338 KYD
50 MTL103.468 KYD
100 MTL206.935 KYD
500 MTL1,034.68 KYD
1,000 MTL2,069.35 KYD
5,000 MTL10,346.8 KYD
10,000 MTL20,693.5 KYD

Convert Caymanian Dollar to Maltese Lira

kyd
KYD
mtl
MTL
1 KYD0.483243 MTL
5 KYD2.41621 MTL
10 KYD4.83243 MTL
25 KYD12.0811 MTL
50 KYD24.1621 MTL
100 KYD48.3243 MTL
500 KYD241.621 MTL
1,000 KYD483.243 MTL
5,000 KYD2,416.21 MTL
10,000 KYD4,832.43 MTL

MTL to KYD Chart

1 MTL = 0 KYD



1 Maltese Lira to Caymanian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.894680.89734
Low
0.877080.87289
Average
0.882880.88384
Volatility
0.32%0.34%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

kyd

KYD - Caymanian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymanian Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Caymanian Dollars is KYD. The currency symbol is $.



