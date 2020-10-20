1 MTL to KHR - Convert Maltese Liri to Cambodian Riels

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

10,370.852 Cambodian Riels

1 KHR = 0.0000964241 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Maltese Lira to Cambodian Riel conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:41 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Cambodian Riel

mtl
MTL
khr
KHR
1 MTL10,370.9 KHR
5 MTL51,854.3 KHR
10 MTL103,709 KHR
25 MTL259,271 KHR
50 MTL518,543 KHR
100 MTL1,037,090 KHR
500 MTL5,185,430 KHR
1,000 MTL10,370,900 KHR
5,000 MTL51,854,300 KHR
10,000 MTL103,709,000 KHR

Convert Cambodian Riel to Maltese Lira

khr
KHR
mtl
MTL
1 KHR0.0000964241 MTL
5 KHR0.00048212 MTL
10 KHR0.000964241 MTL
25 KHR0.0024106 MTL
50 KHR0.0048212 MTL
100 KHR0.00964241 MTL
500 KHR0.048212 MTL
1,000 KHR0.0964241 MTL
5,000 KHR0.48212 MTL
10,000 KHR0.964241 MTL

MTL to KHR Chart

1 MTL = 0 KHR

1 Maltese Lira to Cambodian Riel stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
4,477.54,477.5
Low
4,395.04,291.6
Average
4,427.44,395.9
Volatility
0.40%0.42%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

khr

KHR - Cambodian Riel

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cambodian Riel exchange rate is the KHR to USD rate. The currency code for Cambodian Riels is KHR. The currency symbol is ៛.

