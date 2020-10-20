1 MTL to GHC - Convert Maltese Liri to Ghanaian Cedis

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

387,502.51 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHC = 0.00000258063 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

GHC replaced by GHS

Maltese Lira to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:21 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Ghanaian Cedi

mtl
MTL
ghc
GHC
1 MTL387,503 GHC
5 MTL1,937,510 GHC
10 MTL3,875,030 GHC
25 MTL9,687,560 GHC
50 MTL19,375,100 GHC
100 MTL38,750,300 GHC
500 MTL193,751,000 GHC
1,000 MTL387,503,000 GHC
5,000 MTL1,937,510,000 GHC
10,000 MTL3,875,030,000 GHC

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Maltese Lira

ghc
GHC
mtl
MTL
1 GHC0.00000258063 MTL
5 GHC0.0000129031 MTL
10 GHC0.0000258063 MTL
25 GHC0.0000645157 MTL
50 GHC0.000129031 MTL
100 GHC0.000258063 MTL
500 GHC0.00129031 MTL
1,000 GHC0.00258063 MTL
5,000 GHC0.0129031 MTL
10,000 GHC0.0258063 MTL

MTL to GHC Chart

1 MTL = 0 GHC

1 Maltese Lira to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
16.61416.614
Low
16.00414.273
Average
16.20615.364
Volatility
0.37%0.63%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ghc

GHC - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHC to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHC. The currency symbol is ₵.

, ratings