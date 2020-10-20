1 MTL to FKP - Convert Maltese Liri to Falkland Island Pounds

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1.9743662 Falkland Island Pounds

1 FKP = 0.506492 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Falkland Island Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:39 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Falkland Island Pound

mtl
MTL
fkp
FKP
1 MTL1.97437 FKP
5 MTL9.87183 FKP
10 MTL19.7437 FKP
25 MTL49.3592 FKP
50 MTL98.7183 FKP
100 MTL197.437 FKP
500 MTL987.183 FKP
1,000 MTL1,974.37 FKP
5,000 MTL9,871.83 FKP
10,000 MTL19,743.7 FKP

Convert Falkland Island Pound to Maltese Lira

fkp
FKP
mtl
MTL
1 FKP0.506492 MTL
5 FKP2.53246 MTL
10 FKP5.06492 MTL
25 FKP12.6623 MTL
50 FKP25.3246 MTL
100 FKP50.6492 MTL
500 FKP253.246 MTL
1,000 FKP506.492 MTL
5,000 FKP2,532.46 MTL
10,000 FKP5,064.92 MTL

MTL to FKP Chart

1 MTL = 0 FKP

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Falkland Island Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.851990.86268
Low
0.841900.84190
Average
0.846580.85290
Volatility
0.18%0.17%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

fkp

FKP - Falkland Island Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Falkland Island Pound exchange rate is the FKP to USD rate. The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.

More Falkland Island Pound info

