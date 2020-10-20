1 MTL to FIM - Convert Maltese Liri to Finnish Markkaa

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

13.849825 Finnish Markkaa

1 FIM = 0.0722031 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

FIM replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Finnish Markka conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:21 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Finnish Markka

mtl
MTL
fim
FIM
1 MTL13.8498 FIM
5 MTL69.2491 FIM
10 MTL138.498 FIM
25 MTL346.246 FIM
50 MTL692.491 FIM
100 MTL1,384.98 FIM
500 MTL6,924.91 FIM
1,000 MTL13,849.8 FIM
5,000 MTL69,249.1 FIM
10,000 MTL138,498 FIM

Convert Finnish Markka to Maltese Lira

fim
FIM
mtl
MTL
1 FIM0.0722031 MTL
5 FIM0.361015 MTL
10 FIM0.722031 MTL
25 FIM1.80508 MTL
50 FIM3.61015 MTL
100 FIM7.22031 MTL
500 FIM36.1015 MTL
1,000 FIM72.2031 MTL
5,000 FIM361.015 MTL
10,000 FIM722.031 MTL

MTL to FIM Chart

1 MTL = 0 FIM

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Finnish Markka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

fim

FIM - Finnish Markka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings