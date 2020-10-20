1 MTL to EEK - Convert Maltese Liri to Estonian Krooni

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

36.446867 Estonian Krooni

1 EEK = 0.0274372 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

EEK replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Estonian Kroon conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:39 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Estonian Kroon

mtl
MTL
eek
EEK
1 MTL36.4469 EEK
5 MTL182.234 EEK
10 MTL364.469 EEK
25 MTL911.172 EEK
50 MTL1,822.34 EEK
100 MTL3,644.69 EEK
500 MTL18,223.4 EEK
1,000 MTL36,446.9 EEK
5,000 MTL182,234 EEK
10,000 MTL364,469 EEK

Convert Estonian Kroon to Maltese Lira

eek
EEK
mtl
MTL
1 EEK0.0274372 MTL
5 EEK0.137186 MTL
10 EEK0.274372 MTL
25 EEK0.68593 MTL
50 EEK1.37186 MTL
100 EEK2.74372 MTL
500 EEK13.7186 MTL
1,000 EEK27.4372 MTL
5,000 EEK137.186 MTL
10,000 EEK274.372 MTL

MTL to EEK Chart

1 MTL = 0 EEK

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Estonian Kroon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

eek

EEK - Estonian Kroon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonian Krooni is EEK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Estonian Kroon info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings