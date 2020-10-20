1 MTL to DZD - Convert Maltese Liri to Algerian Dinars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

338.69998 Algerian Dinars

1 DZD = 0.00295247 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Algerian Dinar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:39 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Algerian Dinar

mtl
MTL
dzd
DZD
1 MTL338.7 DZD
5 MTL1,693.5 DZD
10 MTL3,387 DZD
25 MTL8,467.5 DZD
50 MTL16,935 DZD
100 MTL33,870 DZD
500 MTL169,350 DZD
1,000 MTL338,700 DZD
5,000 MTL1,693,500 DZD
10,000 MTL3,387,000 DZD

Convert Algerian Dinar to Maltese Lira

dzd
DZD
mtl
MTL
1 DZD0.00295247 MTL
5 DZD0.0147623 MTL
10 DZD0.0295247 MTL
25 DZD0.0738116 MTL
50 DZD0.147623 MTL
100 DZD0.295247 MTL
500 DZD1.47623 MTL
1,000 DZD2.95247 MTL
5,000 DZD14.7623 MTL
10,000 DZD29.5247 MTL

MTL to DZD Chart

1 MTL = 0 DZD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Algerian Dinar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
146.54147.25
Low
143.80143.23
Average
144.89145.02
Volatility
0.37%0.38%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

dzd

DZD - Algerian Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Algerian Dinar exchange rate is the DZD to USD rate. The currency code for Algerian Dinars is DZD. The currency symbol is دج.

More Algerian Dinar info

