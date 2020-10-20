1 MTL to CYP - Convert Maltese Liri to Cypriot Pounds

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1.3633217 Cypriot Pounds

1 CYP = 0.733503 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

CYP replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Cypriot Pound conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:20 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Cypriot Pound

mtl
MTL
cyp
CYP
1 MTL1.36332 CYP
5 MTL6.81661 CYP
10 MTL13.6332 CYP
25 MTL34.083 CYP
50 MTL68.1661 CYP
100 MTL136.332 CYP
500 MTL681.661 CYP
1,000 MTL1,363.32 CYP
5,000 MTL6,816.61 CYP
10,000 MTL13,633.2 CYP

Convert Cypriot Pound to Maltese Lira

cyp
CYP
mtl
MTL
1 CYP0.733503 MTL
5 CYP3.66751 MTL
10 CYP7.33503 MTL
25 CYP18.3376 MTL
50 CYP36.6751 MTL
100 CYP73.3503 MTL
500 CYP366.751 MTL
1,000 CYP733.503 MTL
5,000 CYP3,667.51 MTL
10,000 CYP7,335.03 MTL

MTL to CYP Chart

1 MTL = 0 CYP

1 Maltese Lira to Cypriot Pound stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

