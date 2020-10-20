1 MTL to CUP - Convert Maltese Liri to Cuban Pesos

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

60.452556 Cuban Pesos

1 CUP = 0.0165419 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Cuban Peso conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:38 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Cuban Peso

mtl
MTL
cup
CUP
1 MTL60.4526 CUP
5 MTL302.263 CUP
10 MTL604.526 CUP
25 MTL1,511.31 CUP
50 MTL3,022.63 CUP
100 MTL6,045.26 CUP
500 MTL30,226.3 CUP
1,000 MTL60,452.6 CUP
5,000 MTL302,263 CUP
10,000 MTL604,526 CUP

Convert Cuban Peso to Maltese Lira

cup
CUP
mtl
MTL
1 CUP0.0165419 MTL
5 CUP0.0827095 MTL
10 CUP0.165419 MTL
25 CUP0.413547 MTL
50 CUP0.827095 MTL
100 CUP1.65419 MTL
500 CUP8.27095 MTL
1,000 CUP16.5419 MTL
5,000 CUP82.7095 MTL
10,000 CUP165.419 MTL

MTL to CUP Chart

1 MTL = 0 CUP

1 Maltese Lira to Cuban Peso stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
26.12326.184
Low
25.53725.448
Average
25.77425.809
Volatility
0.35%0.35%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

cup

CUP - Cuban Peso

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cuban Peso exchange rate is the CUP to USD rate. The currency code for Cuban Pesos is CUP. The currency symbol is ₱.

