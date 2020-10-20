1 MTL to CRC - Convert Maltese Liri to Costa Rican Colones

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

1,328.8721 Costa Rican Colones

1 CRC = 0.000752518 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Costa Rican Colon conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:38 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Costa Rican Colon

mtl
MTL
crc
CRC
1 MTL1,328.87 CRC
5 MTL6,644.36 CRC
10 MTL13,288.7 CRC
25 MTL33,221.8 CRC
50 MTL66,443.6 CRC
100 MTL132,887 CRC
500 MTL664,436 CRC
1,000 MTL1,328,870 CRC
5,000 MTL6,644,360 CRC
10,000 MTL13,288,700 CRC

Convert Costa Rican Colon to Maltese Lira

crc
CRC
mtl
MTL
1 CRC0.000752518 MTL
5 CRC0.00376259 MTL
10 CRC0.00752518 MTL
25 CRC0.0188129 MTL
50 CRC0.0376259 MTL
100 CRC0.0752518 MTL
500 CRC0.376259 MTL
1,000 CRC0.752518 MTL
5,000 CRC3.76259 MTL
10,000 CRC7.52518 MTL

MTL to CRC Chart

1 MTL = 0 CRC

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Costa Rican Colon stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
577.66577.66
Low
555.02532.63
Average
564.43553.71
Volatility
0.85%0.69%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

crc

CRC - Costa Rican Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Costa Rican Colon exchange rate is the CRC to USD rate. The currency code for Costa Rican Colones is CRC. The currency symbol is ₡.

More Costa Rican Colon info

