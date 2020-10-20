1 MTL to CDF - Convert Maltese Liri to Congolese Francs

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

7,164.0024 Congolese Francs

1 CDF = 0.000139587 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Maltese Lira to Congolese Franc conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:20 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Congolese Franc

mtl
MTL
cdf
CDF
1 MTL7,164 CDF
5 MTL35,820 CDF
10 MTL71,640 CDF
25 MTL179,100 CDF
50 MTL358,200 CDF
100 MTL716,400 CDF
500 MTL3,582,000 CDF
1,000 MTL7,164,000 CDF
5,000 MTL35,820,000 CDF
10,000 MTL71,640,000 CDF

Convert Congolese Franc to Maltese Lira

cdf
CDF
mtl
MTL
1 CDF0.000139587 MTL
5 CDF0.000697934 MTL
10 CDF0.00139587 MTL
25 CDF0.00348967 MTL
50 CDF0.00697934 MTL
100 CDF0.0139587 MTL
500 CDF0.0697934 MTL
1,000 CDF0.139587 MTL
5,000 CDF0.697934 MTL
10,000 CDF1.39587 MTL

MTL to CDF Chart

1 MTL = 0 CDF

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Congolese Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3,081.43,081.4
Low
3,019.02,954.3
Average
3,046.43,019.7
Volatility
0.51%0.51%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

More Congolese Franc info

