1 MTL to CAD - Convert Maltese Liri to Canadian Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

3.4289667 Canadian Dollars

1 CAD = 0.291633 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Canadian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:31 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Canadian Dollar

mtl
MTL
cad
CAD
1 MTL3.42897 CAD
5 MTL17.1448 CAD
10 MTL34.2897 CAD
25 MTL85.7242 CAD
50 MTL171.448 CAD
100 MTL342.897 CAD
500 MTL1,714.48 CAD
1,000 MTL3,428.97 CAD
5,000 MTL17,144.8 CAD
10,000 MTL34,289.7 CAD

Convert Canadian Dollar to Maltese Lira

cad
CAD
mtl
MTL
1 CAD0.291633 MTL
5 CAD1.45817 MTL
10 CAD2.91633 MTL
25 CAD7.29083 MTL
50 CAD14.5817 MTL
100 CAD29.1633 MTL
500 CAD145.817 MTL
1,000 CAD291.633 MTL
5,000 CAD1,458.17 MTL
10,000 CAD2,916.33 MTL

MTL to CAD Chart

1 MTL = 0 CAD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Canadian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.48881.4888
Low
1.46311.4597
Average
1.47361.4735
Volatility
0.23%0.20%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

cad

CAD - Canadian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Canadian Dollar exchange rate is the CAD to USD rate. The currency code for Canadian Dollars is CAD. The currency symbol is $.

More Canadian Dollar info

, ratings