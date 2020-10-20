1 MTL to BZD - Convert Maltese Liri to Belizean Dollars

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

5.0780078 Belizean Dollars

1 BZD = 0.196928 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
Maltese Lira to Belizean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 05:56 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Belizean Dollar

mtl
MTL
bzd
BZD
1 MTL5.07801 BZD
5 MTL25.39 BZD
10 MTL50.7801 BZD
25 MTL126.95 BZD
50 MTL253.9 BZD
100 MTL507.801 BZD
500 MTL2,539 BZD
1,000 MTL5,078.01 BZD
5,000 MTL25,390 BZD
10,000 MTL50,780.1 BZD

Convert Belizean Dollar to Maltese Lira

bzd
BZD
mtl
MTL
1 BZD0.196928 MTL
5 BZD0.984638 MTL
10 BZD1.96928 MTL
25 BZD4.92319 MTL
50 BZD9.84638 MTL
100 BZD19.6928 MTL
500 BZD98.4638 MTL
1,000 BZD196.928 MTL
5,000 BZD984.638 MTL
10,000 BZD1,969.28 MTL

MTL to BZD Chart

1 MTL = 0 BZD

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Belizean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.20292.2080
Low
2.15562.1396
Average
2.17422.1757
Volatility
0.36%0.38%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bzd

BZD - Belizean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizean Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belizean Dollars is BZD. The currency symbol is BZ$.

More Belizean Dollar info

