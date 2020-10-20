1 MTL to BYN - Convert Maltese Liri to Belarusian Rubles

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

8.2453116 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYN = 0.121281 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:37 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Belarusian Ruble

mtl
MTL
byn
BYN
1 MTL8.24531 BYN
5 MTL41.2266 BYN
10 MTL82.4531 BYN
25 MTL206.133 BYN
50 MTL412.266 BYN
100 MTL824.531 BYN
500 MTL4,122.66 BYN
1,000 MTL8,245.31 BYN
5,000 MTL41,226.6 BYN
10,000 MTL82,453.1 BYN

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Maltese Lira

byn
BYN
mtl
MTL
1 BYN0.121281 MTL
5 BYN0.606405 MTL
10 BYN1.21281 MTL
25 BYN3.03203 MTL
50 BYN6.06405 MTL
100 BYN12.1281 MTL
500 BYN60.6405 MTL
1,000 BYN121.281 MTL
5,000 BYN606.405 MTL
10,000 BYN1,212.81 MTL

MTL to BYN Chart

1 MTL = 0 BYN

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
3.56153.5666
Low
3.49243.4730
Average
3.51733.5212
Volatility
0.30%0.30%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

byn

BYN - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.

More Belarusian Ruble info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings