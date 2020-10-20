1 MTL to BTC - Convert Maltese Liri to Bitcoins

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

0.000046631844599 Bitcoins

1 BTC = 21,444.6 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

Maltese Lira to Bitcoin conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:19 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Bitcoin

mtl
MTL
btc
BTC
1 MTL0.0000466318 BTC
5 MTL0.000233159 BTC
10 MTL0.000466318 BTC
25 MTL0.0011658 BTC
50 MTL0.00233159 BTC
100 MTL0.00466318 BTC
500 MTL0.0233159 BTC
1,000 MTL0.0466318 BTC
5,000 MTL0.233159 BTC
10,000 MTL0.466318 BTC

Convert Bitcoin to Maltese Lira

btc
BTC
mtl
MTL
1 BTC21,444.6 MTL
5 BTC107,223 MTL
10 BTC214,446 MTL
25 BTC536,114 MTL
50 BTC1,072,230 MTL
100 BTC2,144,460 MTL
500 BTC10,722,300 MTL
1,000 BTC21,444,600 MTL
5,000 BTC107,223,000 MTL
10,000 BTC214,446,000 MTL

MTL to BTC Chart

1 MTL = 0 BTC

1 Maltese Lira to Bitcoin stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000188160.000018816
Low
0.0000152950.000015163
Average
0.0000165810.000016502
Volatility
1.80%2.32%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

btc

BTC - Bitcoin

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin exchange rate is the BTC to USD rate. There is no official ISO code for Bitcoins, although BTC is commonly used. The currency symbol is ₿.

More Bitcoin info

, ratings