1 MTL to BND - Convert Maltese Liri to Bruneian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

3.4035461 Bruneian Dollars

1 BND = 0.293811 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Bruneian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:37 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Bruneian Dollar

mtl
MTL
bnd
BND
1 MTL3.40355 BND
5 MTL17.0177 BND
10 MTL34.0355 BND
25 MTL85.0887 BND
50 MTL170.177 BND
100 MTL340.355 BND
500 MTL1,701.77 BND
1,000 MTL3,403.55 BND
5,000 MTL17,017.7 BND
10,000 MTL34,035.5 BND

Convert Bruneian Dollar to Maltese Lira

bnd
BND
mtl
MTL
1 BND0.293811 MTL
5 BND1.46906 MTL
10 BND2.93811 MTL
25 BND7.34528 MTL
50 BND14.6906 MTL
100 BND29.3811 MTL
500 BND146.906 MTL
1,000 BND293.811 MTL
5,000 BND1,469.06 MTL
10,000 BND2,938.11 MTL

MTL to BND Chart

1 MTL = 0 BND

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Bruneian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.46571.4682
Low
1.44861.4483
Average
1.45501.4573
Volatility
0.16%0.15%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bnd

BND - Bruneian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bruneian Dollar exchange rate is the BND to USD rate. The currency code for Bruneian Dollars is BND. The currency symbol is $.

More Bruneian Dollar info

