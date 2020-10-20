1.00 Maltese Lira =
0.008206193270213 Bitcoin Cash
1 BCH = 121.859 MTL
MTL replaced by EUR
MTL
BCH
|1 MTL
|0.00820619 BCH
|5 MTL
|0.041031 BCH
|10 MTL
|0.0820619 BCH
|25 MTL
|0.205155 BCH
|50 MTL
|0.41031 BCH
|100 MTL
|0.820619 BCH
|500 MTL
|4.1031 BCH
|1,000 MTL
|8.20619 BCH
|5,000 MTL
|41.031 BCH
|10,000 MTL
|82.0619 BCH
1 MTL = 0 BCH
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0032562
|0.0032562
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0021960
|0.0015562
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0026177
|0.0023449
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|3.61%
|3.92%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bitcoin Cash exchange rate is the BCH to USD rate. The currency code for Bitcoin Cash is BCH.More Bitcoin Cash info
