1 MTL to BBD - Convert Maltese Liri to Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

5.0426161 Barbadian or Bajan Dollars

1 BBD = 0.198310 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:36 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

mtl
MTL
bbd
BBD
1 MTL5.04262 BBD
5 MTL25.2131 BBD
10 MTL50.4262 BBD
25 MTL126.065 BBD
50 MTL252.131 BBD
100 MTL504.262 BBD
500 MTL2,521.31 BBD
1,000 MTL5,042.62 BBD
5,000 MTL25,213.1 BBD
10,000 MTL50,426.2 BBD

Convert Barbadian or Bajan Dollar to Maltese Lira

bbd
BBD
mtl
MTL
1 BBD0.19831 MTL
5 BBD0.991549 MTL
10 BBD1.9831 MTL
25 BBD4.95774 MTL
50 BBD9.91549 MTL
100 BBD19.831 MTL
500 BBD99.1549 MTL
1,000 BBD198.31 MTL
5,000 BBD991.549 MTL
10,000 BBD1,983.1 MTL

MTL to BBD Chart

1 MTL = 0 BBD

1 Maltese Lira to Barbadian or Bajan Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
2.17832.1814
Low
2.13602.1242
Average
2.15052.1531
Volatility
0.30%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

bbd

BBD - Barbadian or Bajan Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Barbadian or Bajan Dollar exchange rate is the BBD to USD rate. The currency code for Barbadian or Bajan Dollars is BBD. The currency symbol is $.

More Barbadian or Bajan Dollar info

