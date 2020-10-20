1 MTL to AZN - Convert Maltese Liri to Azerbaijan Manats

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

4.2853035 Azerbaijan Manats

1 AZN = 0.233356 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Azerbaijan Manat conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:19 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Azerbaijan Manat

mtl
MTL
azn
AZN
1 MTL4.2853 AZN
5 MTL21.4265 AZN
10 MTL42.853 AZN
25 MTL107.133 AZN
50 MTL214.265 AZN
100 MTL428.53 AZN
500 MTL2,142.65 AZN
1,000 MTL4,285.3 AZN
5,000 MTL21,426.5 AZN
10,000 MTL42,853 AZN

Convert Azerbaijan Manat to Maltese Lira

azn
AZN
mtl
MTL
1 AZN0.233356 MTL
5 AZN1.16678 MTL
10 AZN2.33356 MTL
25 AZN5.83389 MTL
50 AZN11.6678 MTL
100 AZN23.3356 MTL
500 AZN116.678 MTL
1,000 AZN233.356 MTL
5,000 AZN1,166.78 MTL
10,000 AZN2,333.56 MTL

MTL to AZN Chart

1 MTL = 0 AZN

1 Maltese Lira to Azerbaijan Manat stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.85201.8547
Low
1.81501.8065
Average
1.82831.8307
Volatility
0.31%0.29%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

azn

AZN - Azerbaijan Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijan Manat exchange rate is the AZN to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijan Manats is AZN. The currency symbol is ₼.

More Azerbaijan Manat info

