1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

3.7431533 Australian Dollars

1 AUD = 0.267154 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Australian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:31 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Australian Dollar

mtl
MTL
aud
AUD
1 MTL3.74315 AUD
5 MTL18.7158 AUD
10 MTL37.4315 AUD
25 MTL93.5788 AUD
50 MTL187.158 AUD
100 MTL374.315 AUD
500 MTL1,871.58 AUD
1,000 MTL3,743.15 AUD
5,000 MTL18,715.8 AUD
10,000 MTL37,431.5 AUD

Convert Australian Dollar to Maltese Lira

aud
AUD
mtl
MTL
1 AUD0.267154 MTL
5 AUD1.33577 MTL
10 AUD2.67154 MTL
25 AUD6.67886 MTL
50 AUD13.3577 MTL
100 AUD26.7154 MTL
500 AUD133.577 MTL
1,000 AUD267.154 MTL
5,000 AUD1,335.77 MTL
10,000 AUD2,671.54 MTL

MTL to AUD Chart

1 MTL = 0 AUD



1 Maltese Lira to Australian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.64201.6618
Low
1.60351.6035
Average
1.61801.6314
Volatility
0.25%0.27%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

aud

AUD - Australian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Australian Dollar exchange rate is the AUD to USD rate. The currency code for Australian Dollars is AUD. The currency symbol is $.



