1 MTL to ATS - Convert Maltese Liri to Austrian Schillings

Xe Currency Converter

1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

32.052877 Austrian Schillings

1 ATS = 0.0311984 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

ATS replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Maltese Lira to Austrian Schilling conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 06:19 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Austrian Schilling

mtl
MTL
ats
ATS
1 MTL32.0529 ATS
5 MTL160.264 ATS
10 MTL320.529 ATS
25 MTL801.322 ATS
50 MTL1,602.64 ATS
100 MTL3,205.29 ATS
500 MTL16,026.4 ATS
1,000 MTL32,052.9 ATS
5,000 MTL160,264 ATS
10,000 MTL320,529 ATS

Convert Austrian Schilling to Maltese Lira

ats
ATS
mtl
MTL
1 ATS0.0311984 MTL
5 ATS0.155992 MTL
10 ATS0.311984 MTL
25 ATS0.779961 MTL
50 ATS1.55992 MTL
100 ATS3.11984 MTL
500 ATS15.5992 MTL
1,000 ATS31.1984 MTL
5,000 ATS155.992 MTL
10,000 ATS311.984 MTL

MTL to ATS Chart

1 MTL = 0 ATS

1 Maltese Lira to Austrian Schilling stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
1.00001.0000
Low
1.00001.0000
Average
1.00001.0000
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

ats

ATS - Austrian Schilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Austrian Schilling exchange rate is the ATS to USD rate. The currency code for Austrian Schillings is ATS.

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

