1 MTL to ALL - Convert Maltese Liri to Albanian Leke

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1.00 Maltese Lira =

233.52664 Albanian Leke

1 ALL = 0.00428217 MTL

MTL replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Maltese Lira to Albanian Lek conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 03:36 UTC

Convert Maltese Lira to Albanian Lek

mtl
MTL
all
ALL
1 MTL233.527 ALL
5 MTL1,167.63 ALL
10 MTL2,335.27 ALL
25 MTL5,838.17 ALL
50 MTL11,676.3 ALL
100 MTL23,352.7 ALL
500 MTL116,763 ALL
1,000 MTL233,527 ALL
5,000 MTL1,167,630 ALL
10,000 MTL2,335,270 ALL

Convert Albanian Lek to Maltese Lira

all
ALL
mtl
MTL
1 ALL0.00428217 MTL
5 ALL0.0214108 MTL
10 ALL0.0428217 MTL
25 ALL0.107054 MTL
50 ALL0.214108 MTL
100 ALL0.428217 MTL
500 ALL2.14108 MTL
1,000 ALL4.28217 MTL
5,000 ALL21.4108 MTL
10,000 ALL42.8217 MTL

MTL to ALL Chart

1 MTL = 0 ALL

View full chart

1 Maltese Lira to Albanian Lek stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
100.57102.51
Low
99.59199.591
Average
100.30100.66
Volatility
0.22%0.22%

Currency Information

mtl

MTL - Maltese Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Maltese Lira exchange rate is the MTL to USD rate. The currency code for Maltese Liri is MTL.

all

ALL - Albanian Lek

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Albanian Lek exchange rate is the ALL to USD rate. The currency code for Albanian Leke is ALL. The currency symbol is L.

More Albanian Lek info

Popular Maltese Lira (MTL) Currency Pairings

usd

MTL to USD

eur

MTL to EUR

gbp

MTL to GBP

jpy

MTL to JPY

cad

MTL to CAD

aud

MTL to AUD

chf

MTL to CHF

cny

MTL to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings