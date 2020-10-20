1 MRO to YER - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Yemeni Rials

Xe Currency Converter

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.63278706 Yemeni Rials

1 YER = 1.58031 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Yemeni Rial conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:30 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Yemeni Rial

mro
MRO
yer
YER
1 MRO0.632787 YER
5 MRO3.16394 YER
10 MRO6.32787 YER
25 MRO15.8197 YER
50 MRO31.6394 YER
100 MRO63.2787 YER
500 MRO316.394 YER
1,000 MRO632.787 YER
5,000 MRO3,163.94 YER
10,000 MRO6,327.87 YER

Convert Yemeni Rial to Mauritanian Ouguiya

yer
YER
mro
MRO
1 YER1.58031 MRO
5 YER7.90155 MRO
10 YER15.8031 MRO
25 YER39.5078 MRO
50 YER79.0155 MRO
100 YER158.031 MRO
500 YER790.155 MRO
1,000 YER1,580.31 MRO
5,000 YER7,901.55 MRO
10,000 YER15,803.1 MRO

MRO to YER Chart

1 MRO = 0 YER

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Yemeni Rial stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
6.41056.4105
Low
6.28886.2285
Average
6.35076.3218
Volatility
0.50%0.50%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

