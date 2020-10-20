1 MRO to XRP - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Ripple

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0058791493 Ripple

1 XRP = 170.093 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Buy crypto on Kraken
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ripple conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:30 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ripple

mro
MRO
xrp
XRP
1 MRO0.00587915 XRP
5 MRO0.0293957 XRP
10 MRO0.0587915 XRP
25 MRO0.146979 XRP
50 MRO0.293957 XRP
100 MRO0.587915 XRP
500 MRO2.93957 XRP
1,000 MRO5.87915 XRP
5,000 MRO29.3957 XRP
10,000 MRO58.7915 XRP

Convert Ripple to Mauritanian Ouguiya

xrp
XRP
mro
MRO
1 XRP170.093 MRO
5 XRP850.463 MRO
10 XRP1,700.93 MRO
25 XRP4,252.32 MRO
50 XRP8,504.63 MRO
100 XRP17,009.3 MRO
500 XRP85,046.3 MRO
1,000 XRP170,093 MRO
5,000 XRP850,463 MRO
10,000 XRP1,700,930 MRO

MRO to XRP Chart

1 MRO = 0 XRP

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Ripple stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0583410.058341
Low
0.0481080.040711
Average
0.0522370.049237
Volatility
2.29%2.89%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
xrp

XRP - Ripple

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ripple exchange rate is the XRP to USD rate. The currency code for Ripple is XRP.

More Ripple info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings