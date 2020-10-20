1 MRO to XPT - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Platinum Ounces

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.000002508576515 Platinum Ounces

1 XPT = 398,632 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Platinum Ounce conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:45 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Platinum Ounce

mro
MRO
xpt
XPT
1 MRO0.00000250858 XPT
5 MRO0.0000125429 XPT
10 MRO0.0000250858 XPT
25 MRO0.0000627144 XPT
50 MRO0.000125429 XPT
100 MRO0.000250858 XPT
500 MRO0.00125429 XPT
1,000 MRO0.00250858 XPT
5,000 MRO0.0125429 XPT
10,000 MRO0.0250858 XPT

Convert Platinum Ounce to Mauritanian Ouguiya

xpt
XPT
mro
MRO
1 XPT398,632 MRO
5 XPT1,993,160 MRO
10 XPT3,986,320 MRO
25 XPT9,965,810 MRO
50 XPT19,931,600 MRO
100 XPT39,863,200 MRO
500 XPT199,316,000 MRO
1,000 XPT398,632,000 MRO
5,000 XPT1,993,160,000 MRO
10,000 XPT3,986,320,000 MRO

MRO to XPT Chart

1 MRO = 0 XPT

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Platinum Ounce stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000285140.000028514
Low
0.0000247910.000023394
Average
0.0000264080.000026376
Volatility
4.84%5.51%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
xpt

XPT - Platinum Ounce

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Platinum Ounce exchange rate is the XPT to USD rate. The currency code for Platinum Ounces is XPT.

More Platinum Ounce info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings