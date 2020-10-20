1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.029603674415547 Stellar Lumens
1 XLM = 33.7796 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
XLM
|1 MRO
|0.0296037 XLM
|5 MRO
|0.148018 XLM
|10 MRO
|0.296037 XLM
|25 MRO
|0.740092 XLM
|50 MRO
|1.48018 XLM
|100 MRO
|2.96037 XLM
|500 MRO
|14.8018 XLM
|1,000 MRO
|29.6037 XLM
|5,000 MRO
|148.018 XLM
|10,000 MRO
|296.037 XLM
1 MRO = 0 XLM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.33508
|0.33508
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.23787
|0.19006
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.27310
|0.24184
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|8.15%
|5.28%
The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.
The currency code for Stellar Lumens is XLM.
