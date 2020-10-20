1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000083130544578 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 12,029.3 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
Xe Currency Converter
1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.000083130544578 Silver Ounces
1 XAG = 12,029.3 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
XAG
|1 MRO
|0.0000831305 XAG
|5 MRO
|0.000415653 XAG
|10 MRO
|0.000831305 XAG
|25 MRO
|0.00207826 XAG
|50 MRO
|0.00415653 XAG
|100 MRO
|0.00831305 XAG
|500 MRO
|0.0415653 XAG
|1,000 MRO
|0.0831305 XAG
|5,000 MRO
|0.415653 XAG
|10,000 MRO
|0.831305 XAG
1 MRO = 0 XAG
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00088398
|0.00095854
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.00081703
|0.00078643
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.00085855
|0.00087325
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|2.27%
|2.02%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Silver Ounce exchange rate is the XAG to USD rate. The currency code for Silver Ounces is XAG.More Silver Ounce info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings