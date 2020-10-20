1 MRO to XAF - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Central African Francs

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

1.5336476 Central African Francs

1 XAF = 0.652040 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Central African CFA Franc BEAC conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 20:44 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Central African CFA Franc BEAC

mro
MRO
xaf
XAF
1 MRO1.53365 XAF
5 MRO7.66824 XAF
10 MRO15.3365 XAF
25 MRO38.3412 XAF
50 MRO76.6824 XAF
100 MRO153.365 XAF
500 MRO766.824 XAF
1,000 MRO1,533.65 XAF
5,000 MRO7,668.24 XAF
10,000 MRO15,336.5 XAF

Convert Central African CFA Franc BEAC to Mauritanian Ouguiya

xaf
XAF
mro
MRO
1 XAF0.65204 MRO
5 XAF3.2602 MRO
10 XAF6.5204 MRO
25 XAF16.301 MRO
50 XAF32.602 MRO
100 XAF65.204 MRO
500 XAF326.02 MRO
1,000 XAF652.04 MRO
5,000 XAF3,260.2 MRO
10,000 XAF6,520.4 MRO

MRO to XAF Chart

1 MRO = 0 XAF

View full chart

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Central African CFA Franc BEAC stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
15.61715.617
Low
15.22815.129
Average
15.47615.390
Volatility
0.54%0.56%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
xaf

XAF - Central African CFA Franc BEAC

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Central African CFA Franc BEAC exchange rate is the XAF to USD rate. The currency code for Central African Francs is XAF. The currency symbol is FCFA.

More Central African CFA Franc BEAC info

Popular Mauritanian Ouguiya (MRO) Currency Pairings

usd

MRO to USD

eur

MRO to EUR

gbp

MRO to GBP

jpy

MRO to JPY

cad

MRO to CAD

aud

MRO to AUD

chf

MRO to CHF

cny

MRO to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings