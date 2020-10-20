1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =
0.0069014291 Samoan Tala
1 WST = 144.898 MRO
MRO replaced by MRU
MRO
WST
|1 MRO
|0.00690143 WST
|5 MRO
|0.0345071 WST
|10 MRO
|0.0690143 WST
|25 MRO
|0.172536 WST
|50 MRO
|0.345071 WST
|100 MRO
|0.690143 WST
|500 MRO
|3.45071 WST
|1,000 MRO
|6.90143 WST
|5,000 MRO
|34.5071 WST
|10,000 MRO
|69.0143 WST
1 MRO = 0 WST
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.069759
|0.070378
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.068648
|0.066948
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.069316
|0.069243
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.83%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.More Mauritanian Ouguiya info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.More Samoan Tala info
