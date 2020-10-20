1 MRO to WST - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Samoan Tala

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.0069014291 Samoan Tala

1 WST = 144.898 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Mauritanian Ouguiya to Samoan Tala conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:30 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Samoan Tala

mro
MRO
wst
WST
1 MRO0.00690143 WST
5 MRO0.0345071 WST
10 MRO0.0690143 WST
25 MRO0.172536 WST
50 MRO0.345071 WST
100 MRO0.690143 WST
500 MRO3.45071 WST
1,000 MRO6.90143 WST
5,000 MRO34.5071 WST
10,000 MRO69.0143 WST

Convert Samoan Tala to Mauritanian Ouguiya

wst
WST
mro
MRO
1 WST144.898 MRO
5 WST724.488 MRO
10 WST1,448.98 MRO
25 WST3,622.44 MRO
50 WST7,244.88 MRO
100 WST14,489.8 MRO
500 WST72,448.8 MRO
1,000 WST144,898 MRO
5,000 WST724,488 MRO
10,000 WST1,448,980 MRO

MRO to WST Chart

1 MRO = 0 WST

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Samoan Tala stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0697590.070378
Low
0.0686480.066948
Average
0.0693160.069243
Volatility
0.56%0.83%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

