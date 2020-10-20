1 MRO to VES - Convert Mauritanian Ouguiyas to Venezuelan Bolívares

1UM

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya =

0.092242686 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VES = 10.8410 MRO

MRO replaced by MRU

Mauritanian Ouguiya to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 5, 2024, 00:29 UTC

Convert Mauritanian Ouguiya to Venezuelan Bolívar

mro
MRO
ves
VES
1 MRO0.0922427 VES
5 MRO0.461213 VES
10 MRO0.922427 VES
25 MRO2.30607 VES
50 MRO4.61213 VES
100 MRO9.22427 VES
500 MRO46.1213 VES
1,000 MRO92.2427 VES
5,000 MRO461.213 VES
10,000 MRO922.427 VES

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

ves
VES
mro
MRO
1 VES10.841 MRO
5 VES54.2048 MRO
10 VES108.41 MRO
25 VES271.024 MRO
50 VES542.048 MRO
100 VES1,084.1 MRO
500 VES5,420.48 MRO
1,000 VES10,841 MRO
5,000 VES54,204.8 MRO
10,000 VES108,410 MRO

MRO to VES Chart

1 MRO = 0 VES

1 Mauritanian Ouguiya to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.947330.94733
Low
0.914870.90106
Average
0.923830.91950
Volatility
0.82%0.63%

Currency Information

mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

